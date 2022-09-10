Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.