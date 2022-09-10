Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $3,678,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,753.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 133,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.