Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

