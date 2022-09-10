Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.