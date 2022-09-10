Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,838,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,983,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

