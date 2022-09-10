Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,794 shares of company stock worth $4,052,368. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

