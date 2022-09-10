Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 211,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

