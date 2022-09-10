Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.07 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Dollar Tree accounts for 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

