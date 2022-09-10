Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

