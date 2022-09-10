Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.