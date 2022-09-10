Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

