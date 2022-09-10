Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

