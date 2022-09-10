Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.19 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.