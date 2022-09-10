Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

