Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

