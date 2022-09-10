Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 615.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.