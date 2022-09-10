Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.81 and a 1-year high of $804.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

