Citigroup Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $31.30

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $41.10 to $31.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

