Citigroup Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

Asana Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Asana by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

