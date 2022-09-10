Citigroup Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

