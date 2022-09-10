Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,976 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 257,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,402,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,302,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.68 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.