City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that City will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

