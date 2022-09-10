Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 9,742 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

