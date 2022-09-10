Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 18,513 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of UDR worth $52,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

UDR Trading Up 1.7 %

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE UDR opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

