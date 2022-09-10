Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of KB Financial Group worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $35.76 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

KB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

