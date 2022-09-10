Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $43.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,926 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

