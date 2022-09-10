Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $40.66 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 620,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,663,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

