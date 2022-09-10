ClinTex CTi Hits Market Capitalization of $971,975.44 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $971,975.44 and $511,403.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

