CloakCoin Price Tops $0.25 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $862.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,908 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

