CloakCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,433.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,433.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,881,070 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

