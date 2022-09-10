CluCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,243.00 (CLU)

CluCoin (CLU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $16,243.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CluCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One CluCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CluCoin Profile

CluCoin (CLU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official website is clucoin.com. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.

Buying and Selling CluCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CluCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CluCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CluCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

