CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CCNE opened at $26.00 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

