CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
CNB Financial Price Performance
CCNE opened at $26.00 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
See Also
