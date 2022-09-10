Coatue Management LLC Acquires 535,658 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,658 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 4.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Snowflake worth $603,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

