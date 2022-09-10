Coatue Management LLC Has $214.84 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,433,113 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of JD.com worth $214,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com Price Performance

About JD.com

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

