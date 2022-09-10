Coatue Management LLC Has $87.68 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,566 shares during the quarter. GitLab accounts for 0.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of GitLab worth $87,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.