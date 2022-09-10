Coatue Management LLC Purchases 134,588 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,588 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.9 %

BABA opened at $92.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.