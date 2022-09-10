Coatue Management LLC Purchases 3,125,823 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125,823 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.46% of Uber Technologies worth $322,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 113,415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 405,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 238,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

