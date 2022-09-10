Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,969,252 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,969,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,419,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Lucid Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

LCID stock opened at 15.08 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

