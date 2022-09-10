Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,781,509 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,781,509 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sunrun worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 108,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,993 shares of company stock worth $9,802,664. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

