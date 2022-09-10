Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for about 2.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

