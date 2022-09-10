Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,303,000. Cigna comprises approximately 3.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Cigna by 163.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 10.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $294.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

