Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Builders FirstSource makes up about 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.