Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 7.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

