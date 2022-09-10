Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Clarivate worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 171,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 252,264 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $613,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

