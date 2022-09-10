Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,965,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

