Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $594,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

