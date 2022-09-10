Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

