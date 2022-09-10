Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

