Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.04 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000. KB Home accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

