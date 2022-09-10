Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 3.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.